Presidential panel urges stiffer penalties for crude oil thieves

The Federal Government’ Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses has called for deliberate conversations to drive legal reforms that would provide stiffer penalties to culpable entities involved in oil theft.

The Chairman of the Panel, retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, made the call in his address of welcome at a One-Day Stakeholders Conference on Oil Theft/Losses on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was: “Protecting Petroleum Industry Assets for Improved Economy”.

According to him, frank discussions must be held to enable the country “crack the code” and put an end to the criminal enterprise of oil theft.

Ndiomu, who is also the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), regretted that the menace of oil theft has had enormous negative impact on Nigeria’s crude oil production, plunging output to a 13-year low of 800,000bpd.

He reiterated that strategic consultations have been held with state governments of the Niger Delta…