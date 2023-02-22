Battle For National Assembly: Hurdles before bigwigs jostling for return

.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The races for the 360 seats in the House of Representatives are expected to produce surprising results on Saturday.

The reasons are not far-fetched. The dynamics of politics in Nigeria have evidently changed with the Electoral Act 2022. The Nigerian electoral climate has witnessed advancement in the use of a technological device called Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS. The common understanding of the machine and the principal function thereto is to say that this piece of technology filters fraud from the system, at least, significantly.

And so, all electoral victories will be conceivably won by the dints of hard work, the character, and competence of the candidate. All things being equal it will not be by financial war chest or outright rigging that had hitherto dotted the political firmament.

As it stands, 1101 persons are contesting for 109 Senate seats while 3,122 others are jostling for 360 Reps’ seats making it a grand total of 4,223…