Elections: Stay put, don’t travel, ACF, Ohanaeze, Northern Elders, tell Nigerians

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians not to journey to their areas of origin out of fear for the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

The groups also urged the federal government to guarantee the safety of citizens in order to allay fears.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, Secretary, ACF; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Director Advocacy and Engagement, NEF.

They resolved that all Nigerians have a role to play in ensuring the conduct of credible elections and a peaceful transition to the next administration.

The statement read: “All voters must be availed the opportunities to freely exercise their political choices. Nigerians living in all parts of the country must be encouraged to stay put, under secure circumstances to vote and exercise their…