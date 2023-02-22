Oil theft pose huge threat to Nigeria’s economy — Osinbajo

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that oil theft and losses pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s economy and impact negatively on the revenue of the nation.

Osinbajo spoke at the one-day Stakeholders Conference on Oil Theft and Losses in Nigeria with the theme “Protecting Petroleum Industry Assets for Improved Economy” organized by the Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses in Nigeria, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Osinbajo, oil theft if left unchecked, would spell doom for Nigeria and could fuel a public finance crisis that paralyses the government, which he said would make the nation vulnerable.

He said, “Oil Theft and Losses is a threat to our economy and national security. They pose a serious threat to our oil economy and impact negatively on revenue of the nation and business prospects of investors in the oil and gas sector.

“If left unchecked this could fuel a public finance crisis that could paralyse the…