Sanwo-Olu assures Igbo traders of safety





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday embarked on a campaign tour of major markets populated by people from the South-East.

Sanwo-Olu took a tour of the markets ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial election, following the open endorsement for his re-election by Ndigbo community in the state.

It was a rousing welcome for Sanwo-Olu at an open forum organised by traders, under the aegis of the Auto Spare Parts And Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), in Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

The governor at the open forum pledged to ensure the safety of the businesses and properties of Ndigbo in Lagos State.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu met an amalgamation of Igbo traders across 58 major markets in Lagos. The traders, under the aegis of the Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, unanimously backed the governor’s re-election.

The governor also interacted with traders at the popular mobile phone, computer and other electronics market (Computer Village) in Ikeja.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper