Why Buhari merited ECOWAS’ icon of democracy award- BMO





The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has welcomed the decision by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to honour President Muhammadu Buhari with an award for his pro-democracy role in the West African subregion.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that this is yet another affirmation of President Buhari as the champion of democracy not only in Nigeria but also beyond the country.

“We see this honour as yet another proof of President Muhammadu Buhari’s stature as a major promoter of democratic ethos in and out of the country.

“There are several examples to back up the position of ECOWAS chairman and President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo, who said the ‘Nigerian president had done more than any other to support democratic governments in West Africa, just as he had done exceptionally well, waging battles against the emergence non-democratic regimes.

“He is on record to have famously called out African…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper