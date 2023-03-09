Insecurity: APC decries Ashiru’s plan to dialogue with bandits





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State APC Campaign Council has said that the gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Isa Ashiru, has a poor understanding of insecurity as his solution to the problem will have disastrous consequences.

The campaign council, in a statement, said in an interview with Arise TV, Isa Ashiru promised to reach out to bandits and bring them to a round table, in his efforts to solve insecurity in Kaduna state, when elected governor.

The statement signed by the Director of Strategic Communication, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Wednesday, described Ashiru’s plan ‘’as a simplistic solution to deep security and socio-political problem which manifests in criminality.’’

The APC reminded the PDP gubernatorial candidate that the federal government has formally declared bandits as terrorists, in the ‘Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021, which is contained in Volume 108 of the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper