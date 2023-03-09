Insecurity: APC decries Ashiru’s plan to dialogue with bandits

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna 

The Kaduna State APC Campaign Council has said that  the gubernatorial candidate of  Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Isa Ashiru,   has a poor understanding of  insecurity  as  his solution to the problem will have   disastrous consequences.

The campaign council, in a statement, said in an interview with Arise TV, Isa Ashiru promised  to reach out to bandits and bring them to a round table, in his efforts to solve insecurity in Kaduna state, when elected governor.

The statement signed by  the Director of Strategic Communication, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Wednesday,  described   Ashiru’s plan  ‘’as a simplistic solution  to deep security and socio-political problem which manifests in criminality.’’

The APC reminded the PDP gubernatorial candidate that the federal government has formally declared bandits as terrorists, in the  ‘Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021, which is  contained in Volume 108 of the Federal…



