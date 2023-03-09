Service year stressful for pregnant women, nursing mothers – NYSC member  





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Over the years, there have been calls to cancel the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC program. Initiated in 1973 after the Nigerian civil war to involve Nigerian university graduates below the age of 30 in nation building, the scheme was eventually opened up for polytechnic graduates as well.

But while security and various other considerations have threatened the continued relevance of the scheme, many young Nigerian women continue to brave the odds, sometimes travelling hundreds of miles from their homes and comfort zones, many of them with pregnancies and babies.

One of them, Kudirat Ometere Muhammed, a graduate of Educational Management at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State who recently passed out of the National Youth Service Corps, in Ibadan, Oyo State was able to combine her compulsory assignments with tending to her baby, while also nurturing her flair for fashion and modelling.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper