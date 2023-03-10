1,332 terrorists, families surrender to troops





The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that a total of 1,332 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai across North East in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known during the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

Danmadami said the surrendered terrorists comprised 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children.

He added that while eight terrorists were neutralised during the period, troops also apprehended 35 terrorists’ logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilian victims.

Danmadami said the troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, one LMG, seven rounds of 5.56 ammunition, and one LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Others are 200 rounds of LMG ammunition, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special and 12 rounds of refilled and 7.62mm special.

He added that troops also recovered two dane guns, four AK47 magazines loaded with 102…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper