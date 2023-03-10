



The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said 32 patients, rescued from the Thursday’s collision of a train and a staff bus in the Ikeja area of the state, have been discharged.

Abayomi disclose this while addressing journalists at a press conference at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Friday.

The Commissioner said a total of 102 casualties were recorded.

According to him, the number of fatalities still stands at six, while 19 victims had been discharged from LASUTH, five from the State Accident and Emergency Centre at Old Toll Gate, and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

He added that 256 units of voluntary blood was received on Thursday from Lagos State residents, while 40 units of blood had been transferred for the victims today.

The post 32 survivors of train accident discharged – Lagos govt appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper