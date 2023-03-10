APC NWC member wants Adamu, Omisore removed





.Advocates Christian Chair, unifier as Secretary

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Vice Chairman, Northwest,of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has advocated the replacement of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu with a Christian, as part of measures to balance the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu whose vice is of the same faith as him.

Lukman in a lengthy article titled “APC Internal Dynamics and the Future of Democracy” and dedicated to the National Welfare Secretary of the party, Barr. Friday Nwosu who died on Thursday, equally said the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore should be removed as his emergence has caused deep divisions in the Osun state APC.

Muslim – Muslim ticket

He said now that the election is won by APC and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, it is important to demonstrate that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima was simply an electoral strategy and indeed represented a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper