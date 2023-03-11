About 1,000 migrants rescued to Italian ports from Mediterranean Sea





About 1,000 migrants were brought to safety at two Italian ports Saturday after the overcrowded boats they were on encountered problems in the Mediterranean, news reports said.

The rescues came the same day as a body was discovered of the 74th victim of the deadly shipwreck nearly two weeks ago — that of a female child between five and six years of age, according to news agency AGI.

The February 26 shipwreck, which occurred just off the shore of Calabria, has drawn sharp criticism of the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for its failure to intervene timely to save the boat.

The coastguard, which did not respond to requests for more information, signalled on Friday a large rescue operation under way after three boats were spotted drifting off Italy’s coasts. One was south of the Calabrian city of Crotone and two further south off Roccella Ionica.

Coastguard videos published late Friday showed a large fishing boat pitching back and forth in rough…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper