APGA govt ‘ll pursue release of Nnamdi Kanu — Abia deputy guber candidate





By Steve Oko

The Abia State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Hon. Obinna Ichita, has declared that Abia Government under APGA, would aggressively pursue the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ichita who is the incumbent member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, made the declaration while addressing a press conference in Umuahia.

He said that contrary to erroneous beliefs in some quarters, Kanu is not part of the insecurity in the South East but part of its solution.

The lawmaker who has advocated political solution to Kanu’s matter insisted that dialogue and not force would resolve the impasse between agitators of self-determination the the Federal Government.

Ichita who noted that even wars are resolved on a round table, appealed to the Federal Government to begin to see Kanu as part of the solution to national questions, and begin to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper