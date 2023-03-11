Elections: PDP chieftains bag two-year jail terms over N142m bribe





Two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauch State, Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya have been found guilty of attempting to sway the 2015 election and were each given a two-year prison sentence.

The pair were found guilty and sentenced to prison by Judge Hassan Dikko of a Federal High Court in Bauchi on two counts of conspiracy and money laundering totaling N142,460,000 brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Judge Dikko found the two guilty on March 2, according to a statement released on Saturday by the head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

He noted that the defendants were first arraigned on June 4, 2018 and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018 on a two-count for allegedly receiving over N142 million to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in Bauchi State.

Count one of the charge read, “That you, Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya, all members of the Finance and Funds Disbursement Committee of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper