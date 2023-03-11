Inter stunned by shock defeat at Spezia





Inter Milan missed the chance to cut Napoli’s huge lead at the top of Serie A lead on Friday after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Spezia.

Goals from Daniel Maldini and M’Bala Nzola either side of a Romelu Lukaku penalty handed fourth-from-bottom Spezia a crucial victory in their bid to avoid the drop.

But the defeat was another bodyblow to Inter’s faint hopes of overhauling Napoli at the top of the table.

Napoli are now 15 points clear of second-placed Inter at the top of the table and have played one game less.

Inter paid the price for failing to take the chances which came their way, with Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez having a penalty saved by Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski after 15 minutes.

Martinez did find the net early in the second half but Lukaku was offside.

Spezia took the lead after 55 minutes when Maldini — the son of AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini — swept home a low shot after good work by Nzola down the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper