Osimhen assists, as Napoli continue title lead with Atalanta win





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Serie A top-scorer, Victor Osimhen registered an assist as Napoli returned to winning ways with a resounding 2-0 victory over Atalanta at Naples.

The win extends Napoli’s lead at the top of the table to 18 points over closest challengers Inter Milan, to keep their quest for a first Serie A title triumph in 33 years alive with 12 league games left.

Luciano Spalleti’s side bounced back from last week’s loss to Lazio as second-half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Amir Rrahmani secured their 22nd league win of the season.

Napoli opened the scoring in the 60th minute and increased their lead before the 80th minute mark – after a relatively quiet first half in which Atalanta defended resolutely.

Serie A’s top scorer with 19 goals, Victor Osimhen showed prospects of increasing his tally when he twice came close to an opener after the break but saw a bicycle kick saved by Russo and a header fall inches wide of the far post.

The 24-year old…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper