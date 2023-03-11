Single ladies don’t need sugar daddies – Sarah Martins





By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Nollywood actress, Chukwukere Sarah Ujunwa popularly known as Hon Sarah Martins, in a chat with Potpourri recently, has stated that what every single lady needs is a supportive partner and not a sugar daddy, adding that there is a huge difference between a sugar daddy and a supportive partner.

The beautiful actress also pointed out that not all sugar daddies are supportive, adding that there is also a difference between being a wealthy person and a giving person.

Explaining further, she stated, “Every single lady needs a supportive partner not a sugar daddy. Not every sugar daddy has sugar in them. It takes a giver to be generous in giving. A wealthy man is different from a giver. The fact that you have money doesn’t mean you have the heart to give, so I respect ladies that are bold enough to make their relationship with wealthy old men transactional because that’s the only way they can feel good about themselves getting involved with “the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper