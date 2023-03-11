UN condemns killing of civilians in Borno





The United Nations on Friday, condemned the killing of more than 30 civilians in Gamboru Ngala Local Government of Borno.

UN Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, disclosed this at news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

The spokesperson said the Humanitarian Coordinator for the UN in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, had strongly condemned what he described as the shocking killings of civilians in Borno, in the northeast.

“On Wednesday, more than 30 civilians were reportedly ambushed and killed in the village of Mukdolo. Several people were reportedly injured, and others are still missing.

“The victims were fishermen and farmers. They included both internally displaced people and host community members from the neighbouring Dikwa Local Government Area.

“Schmale said this attack is another horrific reminder of the real threats of violence and insecurity that displaced people and others, impacted by more than 13 years of conflict in the region, and they continue to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper