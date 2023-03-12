2015 poll: 2 Bauchi PDP top shots bag 2-year jail term over N142m bribe





Soni Daniel, Abuja

Two Chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bauchi State, Saleh Hussaini Gamawa and Aminu Umar Gadiya, have been convicted by a Federal High Court, in Bauchi and sentenced to two years imprisonment for offences bordering on conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N142.4 million.

Justice Hassan Dikko convicted the duo while ruling on the two-count charge brought against the defendants by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The defendants were first arraigned on June 4, 2018 and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018 on a two-count charge for allegedly receiving over N142 million to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in Bauchi State.

Count one of the charge reads, “That you, Saleh Hussaini Gamawa and Aminu Umar Gadiya, all members of the Finance and Funds Disbursement Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) 2015 General Elections, and in such capacities sometime in March, 2015 in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper