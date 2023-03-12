Bauchi: Court grants PDP, NNPP leave to inspect election materials





The Governorship, National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal, sitting in Bauchi, on Saturday, granted leave to Garba Dahiru of the PDP, to access sensitive materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Feb. 25 NASS election in the state.

Dahiru contested and lost the Bauchi South Senatorial District election to Shehu Umar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as declared by INEC.

A three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, gave the order in Bauchi, following an ex-parte application filed by the candidate and his party.

Those involved in the matter are Shehu Umar and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as INEC.

Earlier, the Lead Counsel to the applicant, Alex Hassan, had prayed the court to compel INEC to allow his client to obtain documents in the Commission’s custody used for the election.

He said the documents would aid his petition against the emergence of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper