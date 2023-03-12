Bauchi group writes Buhari, reports APC guber candidate for intolerance





By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

A Coalition of United Civil Society Organizations in Bauchi State has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to report the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar over the killing of a protester from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his campaign rally.

Convener of the coalition, Yunusa Idris Ndargomi who spoke in Bauchi at the weekend, said that he has asked President Buhari to caution the APC gubernatorial candidate in the State of the ‘lack of tolerance’ exhibited by the APC candidate.

In his letter which was sighted by Vanguard, he told the President that two people have been allegedly killed by security operatives attached to the APC gubernatorial candidate due to the show of force he applies to dissenting voices during his campaigns.

“Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar campaign train has been characterized by show of force and violent intimidation on innocent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper