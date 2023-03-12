Compensate me by supporting Iyan Zazzau to be Speaker – El Rufai begs Tinubu





Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’I of Kaduna State had appealed to the President-elect,Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the emergence of Hon.Abbas Tajudeen, the Iyan Zazzau as next Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

Hon.Tajuddeen of the All Progressives Congress represents Zaria Federal Constituency and is the House Committee Chairman,Land Transport.

Governor El-Rufai who spoke to party supporters in Zaria,said his wish was to see Hon.Tajuddeen occupying the number one seat in the House of Representatives.

“We thank God that our member of the House of Representatives from Zaria, the Iyan Zazzau has won the election.

Majority among you have been sending messages to us and we’ve been looking at it, and we are following.”

“Finally,I had wanted to travel to Lagos yesterday and see Asiwaju in respect of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper