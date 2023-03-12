Consider competence in your cabinet composition — Tinubu urged





.

An association of Muslim men in business and professions, The Companion, has advised the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to consider competence and youth representation in the composition of his cabinet.

The group, in its congratulatory message on Saturday by its National Amir, Mr Kamil Olalekan and the General Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, also urged Tinubu to ensure that his cabinet composition had a national spread.

It congratulated the president-elect on his victory in the Feb. 25 poll.

“The Companion felicitates all Nigerians on the successful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, especially for their doggedness and resilience while the results of the polls were being awaited.

“Nigerians, no doubt, deserve commendation for resisting all diabolical attempts at aborting the country’s democratic process amidst calls for cancellation by some disgruntled elements,” it said.

The Muslim group said it observed that the 2023…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper