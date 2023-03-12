Generator fumes kill 5 month-old-baby, mother in Ondo; husband hospitalised





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tragedy struck in Owo, Ondo state, weekend, as a five-month-old baby and mother were reportedly killed by generator smoke they inhaled overnight.

Reports had it that the family purchased the generator on Monday and it caused their death on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Tawa, and her husband were staffers of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owo.

Doctors at the hospital are battling to save the life of the husband currently in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, ICU.

A reliable source told newsmen that the generator was purchased by the family on Monday and the unfortunate happened on weekend, when they put it on overnight.

The deceased was said to have called her elder sister on Thursday evening, saying that her baby was sick and that she would be bringing the baby to her.

It was reliably gathered that when the deceased’s sister got to her sister’s place of work at about 1pm, she was told that neither she nor the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper