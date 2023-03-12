Haaland confident Man City will beat Arsenal to league title





Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Manchester City goalpoacher, Erling Haaland is assured his side will replace Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table come the end of the season.

The Norwegian’s goal on Saturday secured three points for City in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace away from the Etihad Stadium.

“With this gap, we just have to focus on ourselves,” he said.

“We have them (Arsenal) at home and a lot of games left to play still. Nothing is decided yet. I enjoy it (the title race), this is England, this is what I’ve been watching my entire life.

“I enjoy every single second of it. It’s good to be in the middle of it.”

The 22-year-old center-forward has been a cheat code for Pep Guardiola’s men, contributing to 34 goal involvements this season, netting 28 times.

His goal-scoring hunger brings him closer to a record set by Alan Shearer for the most goals (34) in a single English first-division…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper