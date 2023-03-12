Indian police arrest Nigerians for impersonating UK residents, duping women 





By Biodun Busari

The Indian police in Delhi have nabbed two Nigerian men for allegedly impersonating British residents to dupe several women on matrimonial digital applications.

The police said the suspects posed as marine engineers and rich IT professionals to lure women on the app.

According to The Indian Express on Sunday, the accused identified as Alex and Ibeh, demanded money from their victims on the pretext of clearing Customs fees for gifts.

Alex and Ibeh are 30-year-old and 45-year-old respectively have been cheating women for months in the name of sending and receiving gifts.

The matter was uncovered when a 24-year-old woman, a resident of the President Estate area, alleged she lost Rs 4 lakh, The Indian Express said.

A senior police officer said, “The woman told us she met a man named Aman Arora on a matrimonial site. He said he was a marine in the UK. They started talking on WhatsApp and the man told her he was coming to Mumbai to meet…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper