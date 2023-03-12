IWD: Real Warri Pikin empowers Nigerian women entrepreneurs





By Ayo Onikoyi

Real Warri Pikin, the popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, has announced a grant of one million Naira to support women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. To commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2023, twenty small-scale women entrepreneurs in Nyanya Market, Abuja, were selected to receive N50,000 each.

Real Warri Pikin has been supporting women in business for the past four years through the RWP Foundation. The foundation provides business mentorship opportunities, finance, and visibility to women entrepreneurs every International Women’s Day. It also gives access to grants and educational materials for school children and runs a monthly mental health program that provides safe spaces for people with mental illnesses, aiming to end discrimination and stigma related to mental health.

In Real Warri Pikin’s words, “I’m thrilled to support women’s empowerment on International Women’s Day. As a woman in the entertainment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper