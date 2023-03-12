By Ibrahim Hassan ‘Wuyo
Son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bashir El-Rufai has cautioned those allegedly describing Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the .”President of Kano” to be wary as the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was a potential President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
In a tweet, Bashir stated: “Those laughing at Kwankwaso that he is only the President of Kano State will not be laughing so much in a few years. He is the next Buhari, potentially.”
