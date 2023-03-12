March 18 polls: APC members dump party for PDP in A’Ibom





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

FORMER members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, under the umbrella of ‘Truth Akwa Ibom’ have expressed their decision

to support and vote for candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18, 2023 Governorship and State Assembly polls,

They made their decision known weekend when they paid a solidarity visit to Pastor Umo Eno, the leading governorship candidate in the state.

Speaking, the leader of the delegation, Archbishop Sam Akpan said their decision was based on their conviction that Umo Eno would sustain the existing peace in the state as well as governor Udom Emmanuel’s development stride as the next governor of the state.

His words: “Today there is peace in Akwa Ibom state, and Governor Udom Emmanuel has brought credibility in governance and government. He has diversified the economy of the state from a core civil service state to an enterprise-driven economy.

“These strides are very indicative of good…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper