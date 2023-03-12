Osun PDP threatens to occupy police stations over allege members’ arrest





..We’re arresting criminals – Police

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has threatened to occupy police offices across the state unless the Inspector General of Police stops the ongoing allege arrest of its leaders ahead of Saturday state elections.

The PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle on Sunday, challenged the IGP, Alkali Baba to stop serving APC interest in the state, adding that PDP members in the state too have rights.

He disclosed that if the said arrest is not put on hold, the party will not hesitate to mobilse its members across the state with a view to protesting in all police formations in the state to drive home their demands.

“Our leaders are being arrested in a bid to rig Saturday’s election. We will resist any ploy to manipulate the polls. Osun people voted overwhelmingly for PDP in the last polls. They are ready to freely exercise their voting rights again. Arresting our leaders on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper