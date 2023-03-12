Oyo guber: Olubadan calls for election devoid of acrimony





By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has charged candidates for the governorship and house of assembly election to avoid bitterness and acrimony as they go to the polls next Saturday.

The traditional ruler gave the charge when he hosted the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Akim Ademola Yusuf, at his Alarere residence on Saturday.

As contained in release by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola and made available to Sunday Vanguard, the Olubadan spoke through the Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade.

The ADP candidate, accompanied by party stalwarts and his supporters, paid a visit to the Olubadan to receive royal blessings ahead of the election, scheduled to hold next Saturday.

The visit also had in attendance the Director-General of the ADP Campaign Organisation, Comrade Olaolu Oni, among others.

The election, shifted from today by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),…





