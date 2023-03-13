Accept old naira notes or be shut – Sanwo-Olu tells banks





.Sympathizes with residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed residents of the State to go ahead and have transactions with the old Naira notes, saying residents should use the old notes for commercial purposes without any restraint.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directive in a letter he wrote and addressed to residents on Monday.

The governor said his directive on collection of the old naira note is based on the Supreme Court verdict, which extends the validity of the notes to December 31, 2023, and the Bankers Committee’s directive to the commercial banks during its meeting on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his displeasure at the difficulties and pains residents are currently facing over the naira redesign policy, warned that Lagos State Government would sanction any business that fails to collect the old notes, warning that any bank branch that failed to collect would be shut down immediately and reported to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper