‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins best cinematography





Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front has won the best cinematography at the ongoing 2023 Oscar awards.

“Well it’s not my birthday, but it feels like it is,” said cinematographer James Friend in his acceptance speech. “What an honour.”

The Netflix film won plaudits for its unflinching portrayal of the horrors of the first World War, beating rivals Tar, Elvis, Empire of Light, and Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Source: Vanguard Newspaper