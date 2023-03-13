Benue APC has no guber candidate – Group writes INEC





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Civil Society group, the Political Justice and Fairplay, PJF, has written the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, insisting on the exclusion of the name of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia from the list of candidates in next Saturday’s election.

In the letter which was signed by Nura Garba and Musa Ammani and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, the group argued that its position was premised on the ruling of the Court of Appeal which on January 23, 2023 nullified the governorship primary election of APC and ordered a rerun in 11 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The group noted that in the said suit by a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC, Prof. Terhemba Shija against the APC, its governorship candidate Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and INEC the appellate court exercised its powers to nullify or uphold the outcome of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper