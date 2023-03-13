FG takes over Yobe cargo airport – Buni





The Federal Government has taken over the recently-inaugurated Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe said on Monday.

He said at the launch of a book titled: “Gov. Buni’s 1,500 projects” authored by Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed that the takeover followed a formal request by the state government.

He noted that the airport would boost socio-economic activities in the state.

“I am happy to tell you that last week, the Federal Government took over the ownership of the newly-commissioned Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu.

“It is indeed a good story for the state because we were able to execute the project in line with the required standard.

“Our administration will forever remain focused in formulating and executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of the common man,’’ he said.

The governor commended the author, Alhaji Mohammed for finding various projects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper