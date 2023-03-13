Guber polls: Clark gives Delta LP candidate, Pela his blessings





…Our chances brighter now than ever before, says Pela

John Alechenu , Abuja

Elder statesman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has given his blessings to the aspirations of the Delta State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, Ken Pella.

Clerk gave his blessings while receiving Pella and his running mate at his Abuja residence, on Monday.

The elder statesman said, “You will have my blessings and my sons are in the field, whoever follow the process and wins is my governor.

“My hope, whoever becomes the governor of Delta State, my home state, should be a straight forward person, competent, respected and good character, not person that will eat our money at the expense of the state. Nothing can prevent me from giving my blessing, so God will therefore guide you.”

The LP candidate had earlier assured the Niger Delta leader of his commitment to give the people of Delta State the fresh start they’ve been yearning for over the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper