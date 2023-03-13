Makinde bows to MURIC pressure, removes name from Mosque





The Muslim Rights Concern has expressed satisfaction and appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for removing his name from the signboard of Adogba Central Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

Recall that the Islamic group, on Saturday, criticised the governor for naming the mosque that he demolished and rebuild after him.

The governor reportedly gave orders for the removal, on Sunday, following Saturday’s protest.

MURIC commended Makinde in a statement by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said on Monday in a statement that “Reports reaching MURIC’s Lagos headquarters say Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has removed his name from the signboard of Adogba Central Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

“Recall that Adogba Central Mosque was demolished by the Makinde administration in 2020 despite our protestations. The governor promised to rebuild it and it was recently rebuilt. But the governor renamed the mosque after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper