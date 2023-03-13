Oscars 2023: Full list of winners





The 95th Academy awards went down early Monday morning, with first time winners recorded and history written.

One of such historic moments was movie superstar Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress and Ruth Carter becoming the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

Also, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once” swept the most awards in the show, taking home wins in seven of the 11 categories it was nominated in.

See all the nominees and winners below.

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Martin McDonagh)

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

“The Fabelmans” (Steven Spielberg, Tony…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper