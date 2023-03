Nigerians are still facing the reality of scarcity of cash. Banks are overwhelmed by angry customers demanding money, the ATMs are flooded with furious Nigerians struggling to withdraw cash, and some spend the whole day hoping to get a few naira notes to pay bills.

On people talk, we ask Nigerians if the Naira redesign had any impact on the elections?

Source: Vanguard Newspaper