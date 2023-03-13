Photos: Tems arrives 2023 Oscars in stunning dress





Nigerian songstress, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has arrived at the 2023 Oscars in a stunning white dress.

Tems was nominated for the 2023 edition of the Oscars in the category of Best Original Song courtesy of a collaboration she had on the song, “Lift Me Up” with popular singer, Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler.

The award ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, US

Source: Vanguard Newspaper