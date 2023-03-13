Police rescue kidnapped journalist in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Saturday rescued a journalist, Oduneye Oluseun, who some gunmen kidnapped at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode on the 9th of March 2023.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta in a statement he issued on Monday.

According to Oyeyemi, the journalist, who was coming from Abeokuta, was kidnapped at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode in his Toyota Camry car at about 7:50 pm on Thursday 9th of March, 2023.

Oyeyemi said, “The abductors later called his wife through his phone the following morning and demanded N30 million as ransom.”

“Upon the report, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba directed the DPO Obalende divisional headquarters, SP Murphy Salami, whose jurisdiction the incident happened to ensure the safe rescue of the victim”.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO mobilised his detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper