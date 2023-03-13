Prolonged cash scarcity and the boomerang effect (4)





By Dele Sobowale

“Always beware of unintended consequences.” — Anonymous

We learnt in primary schools in the 1940s to 60s several English proverbs. One says “a rolling stone gathers no moss.” Mosses are those tiny green plants which cling to stone standing still for a long time. People like me, who have moved through different business sectors, have however profited from moving often.

Seeing the world through new lenses and acquiring new language is one of the benefits.

My first full time job, as a salesman, was in Boston, USA for a leading pharmaceutical company, which was also a subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company. It was mandatory for each new salesman to undertake a month-long training on drugs – prescription or Over-the-Counter, OTC. Among the lasting lessons you receive about all approved drugs, no matter how good they are, is that they all have undesirable side effects. I was in pharmaceuticals from 1968 until 1980; before moving to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper