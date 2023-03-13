Warri Boys association task INEC  flawless  election process





. . . Says Youth Coppers must be protected

By Godwin Oritse

AHEAD of the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Elections, the Warri Boys Social & Welfare Society, a.k.a. “Warri Boys Association” has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that no stone is left unturned with a view to having a free and fair Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

In a statement, President of the group, Matthew Ogagaworia said that that the recently concluded Presidential Elections saw the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as President-Elect is being disputed not just by partisans but also by reputable observers.

The group also observed that late arrival of election officials and materials at many polling units, Bi-modal verification system (BVAS) technical hitches, Violence and intimidation of voters, poor staff understanding of election day processes, failure to transmit the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper