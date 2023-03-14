Female Tenant Squeezes Landlord’s Manhood To Death Over Electricity Bill





A 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, has been arrested for allegedly killing her 50-year-old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, over a minor disagreement.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota divisional headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo.

Taiwo had reported to the Police that his brother, Oladele, had a fight with his tenant over an electricity bill, and in the process, the said tenant grabbed his manhood and dragged him with it.

According to him, the landlord fell on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota, where he died.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Tuesday said following the report, the DPO Ota division, Saleh Dahiru, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken into custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for the electricity bill, but she insisted that until water is directly connected to her apartment as promised…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper