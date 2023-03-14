FG records 12.98m cyberattacks during presidential, NASS elections





The Federal Government said 12,988,978 attacks were recorded during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Pantami said that the attacks originated from both within and outside Nigeria, adding that threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily.

He said the attacks skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on the presidential and National Assembly elections day.

The minister said in the run-up to the 2023 general elections, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper