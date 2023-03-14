Gov Sule condemns calls for Adamu’s resignation





…describes move as unnecessary, inimical to party progress

By David Odama

LAFIA –GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule. of Nasarawa State, Monday, condemned the calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, describing the call as unfair and unnecessary.

Sule who made the condemnation at a meeting with former aspirants of the APC from across the State, at the Government House, described the move as untimely, rude and unnecessary, especially at a time the party is still in the middle of an election.

“At a time we are recording successes in the ongoing general elections, we saw in the news media that some people are calling for the resignation of the National Chairman and we condemn that call, especially at a time like this.

“The gentleman who has worked so hard, even at his age, going around everywhere with our presidential candidate for the campaigns, meetings and several initiatives taken to tackle…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper