I’ll expose ex-govs who looted Kaduna resources — El-Rufai





By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has threatened to expose former governors of the state who allegedly looted and stashed the state funds in United Arab Emirate, UAE, and other metropolitan capitals of Europe and America where they acquired properties.

According to him, one of the former governors was allegedly indicted in a missing N500 million contract to reconstruct the popular WAFF Road, claiming nothing was done on the road until he became Governor and turned the road into a dual carriage way.

The governor during an interview with Kaduna State Media Corporation, Hausa Service, alleged that “They looted the money, the person they gave the WAFF road contract is dead…..:”

He however singled out former Vice President Namadi Sambo who as Governor of the state, started a 300 bed specialist hospital in Kaduna but could not complete the project due to the political exigencies that made the Vice President of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper