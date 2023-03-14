INEC deploys 22,282 personnel for governorship election in Bauchi State





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 22,282 ad-hoc personnel for the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly election in Bauchi State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Mohammmed Nura stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the Commission had trained the personnel and addressed challenges to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

Breaking down the figures, Nura said the personnel comprised 264 Returning Officers and 542 Supervisory Polling Officers (SPOs).

Others are 5,423 Polling Officers (POs) and 16,269 Assistant Polling Officers (APOs) drawn from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said the Commission also deployed 784 POs and APOs for additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), adding the measure was imperative to effectively man polling units created out of the congested ones.

The Commission, he said, took delivery of sensitive…





