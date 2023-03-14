Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs 





By Biodun Busari

Facebook parent company, Meta Platforms Inc. has announced on Tuesday that it cut more 10,000 jobs, coming as the first tech giant to reveal a second series of mass layoffs as the industry prepares for a deep economic downturn.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on the backdrop of Meta shares that jumped 6% on the news, according to Reuters.

The widely anticipated job cuts are part of a wider restructuring that will also see the company cancel hiring plans for 5,000 openings, scrap lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management.

“I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years,” Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff.

Anxieties of an economic downturn due to rising interest rates have sparked a series of mass job cuts across corporate America: from Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper