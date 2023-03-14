Nollywood actress urges ladies to desist from dating married men





Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has urged ladies to desist from dating married men, saying leaving a quality life of being responsible with good moral virtues is the best life.

The renowned movie star, who took to her Instagram page to give the advice, said that ladies should not make the same mistake she made by dating someone else’s husband.

According to her, being a side chick to married men is morally wrong, but staying away from people’s husband’s is a moral upright living.

She stressed that she did not want them to experience what she went through, therefore, relationship with married men should be avoided.

She expressed gratitude to fans and well wishers, for their constant prayers, love and encouragement, adding that they should live a life they would be proud of.

The actress added that having a side business was far better than being a side chick, and urged them to leave people’s husbands alone.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper